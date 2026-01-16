Creators Multimedia Group INC

Hosted by

Creators Multimedia Group INC

About this event

RCHG: Not Living For The Weekend (Vol. 1)

General RSVP
$5

Your commitment to show up. Secures entry and access to the community experience.

VIP (Movement Kit)
$25

Includes entry, priority lunch access, and a limited-edition RCHG Movement Keepsake

Vendor Partner
$50

Dedicated space for wellness providers and lifestyle brands. Subject to brand alignment review.

Anchor Partner
$100

For small businesses supporting the mission. Includes digital logo placement and on-site recognition.

Insight Partner
$500

Premium sponsor slot. Includes vendor space and brand integration in our post-event content flight.

Presenting Partner
$2,000

The headline slot for Vol. 1 & Vol. 2. Full category exclusivity and primary branding.

Add a donation for Creators Multimedia Group INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!