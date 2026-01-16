RCHG: Not Living For The Weekend (Vol. 1)

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About this event
Your commitment to show up. Secures entry and access to the community experience.
Includes entry, priority lunch access, and a limited-edition RCHG Movement Keepsake
Dedicated space for wellness providers and lifestyle brands. Subject to brand alignment review.
For small businesses supporting the mission. Includes digital logo placement and on-site recognition.
Premium sponsor slot. Includes vendor space and brand integration in our post-event content flight.
The headline slot for Vol. 1 & Vol. 2. Full category exclusivity and primary branding.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!