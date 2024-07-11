EdeYouth Inc.

Offered by

EdeYouth Inc.

About the memberships

EdeYouth Membership

Basic Membership
$20

Renews monthly

Basic Membership if for individuals wanting to make a difference by supporting EdeYouth's foundational programs ($10.00 to $20.00. Benefits: Regular newsletters and updates Invitations to community events
Supporting Membership
$50

Renews monthly

Supporting Membership is great for those who want to actively engage in EdeYouth’s mission with a higher level of support. Benefits: All benefits from Basic Membership Access to special webinars or training sessions
Sustaining Membership
$100

Renews monthly

Sustaining Membership is for dedicated supporters contributing more significantly to sustain EdeYouth’s initiatives. Benefits: All benefits from Supporting Membership Discounted tickets to EdeYouth’s annual gala (10%) Personalized thank-you package from youth participants Exclusive Dinner and Meet-and-Greet
Premier Membership Ambassador
$1,000

Renews monthly

For key supporters who are committed to empowering youth through EdeYouth’s major initiatives. Benefits: All benefits from Sustaining Membership Free or VIP access to annual events Personal recognition at the annual gala Option to sponsor a youth program, with dedicated acknowledgment.
Corporate Membership
$3,000

Renews monthly

Tailored for businesses looking to make a community impact and support EdeYouth. Benefits: All benefits from Premier Membership Company logo featured on our website and event materials Opportunities for co-branded events or workshops Monthly social media shout-outs
