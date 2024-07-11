EdeYouth Membership

Basic Membership if for individuals wanting to make a difference by supporting EdeYouth's foundational programs ($10.00 to $20.00.
Benefits:
Regular newsletters and updates
Invitations to community events
Supporting Membership
$50
Renews monthly
Supporting Membership is great for those who want to actively engage in EdeYouth’s mission with a higher level of support.
Benefits:
All benefits from Basic Membership
Access to special webinars or training sessions
Sustaining Membership
$100
Renews monthly
Sustaining Membership is for dedicated supporters contributing more significantly to sustain EdeYouth’s initiatives.
Benefits:
All benefits from Supporting Membership
Discounted tickets to EdeYouth’s annual gala (10%)
Personalized thank-you package from youth participants
Exclusive Dinner and Meet-and-Greet
Premier Membership Ambassador
$1,000
Renews monthly
For key supporters who are committed to empowering youth through EdeYouth’s major initiatives.
Benefits:
All benefits from Sustaining Membership
Free or VIP access to annual events
Personal recognition at the annual gala
Option to sponsor a youth program, with dedicated acknowledgment.
Corporate Membership
$3,000
Renews monthly
Tailored for businesses looking to make a community impact and support EdeYouth.
Benefits:
All benefits from Premier Membership
Company logo featured on our website and event materials
Opportunities for co-branded events or workshops
Monthly social media shout-outs
