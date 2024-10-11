Peruvian Parade Inc Membership

Renewal: If you are an existing member of Peruvian Parade, Inc. and have not yet renewed your membership, the Membership Committee thanks you for updating your personal information to be eligible to vote at the next assembly. This membership is valid for two years and it is subject to review and approval. Renovacion: Si usted ha sido miembro existente en Peruvian Parade, Inc. y aun no ha renovado su membresia, el Comite de Membresia le agradece su actualizacion de datos personales para tener derecho al voto en la proxima asamblea . Esta membresia es valida por dos años y esta sujeta a revision y aprovacion.