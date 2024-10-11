Peruvian Parade Inc Membership

Peruvian Parade Inc

New Voting Membership/Nuevo Miembro Votante
$25

Valid for one year

New Voting Members: A registered member is considered eligible and entitled to vote in all institutional and electoral matters as long as he or she remains up to date with his or her membership dues and is registered at least 1 year prior to any election or vote. New Memberships are subject to review and approval. Nuevos Miembros Votantes: Un miembro registrado se considera elegible y tiene derecho a votar en todos los asuntos institucionales y electorales siempre que se mantenga al día con sus cuotas de membresía y esté registrado al menos 1 año antes de cualquier elección o votación. Membresia esta sujeta a revision y aprobacion.

Membership Renewal/Renovacion de Membresia
$25

Valid for one year

Renewal: If you are an existing member of Peruvian Parade, Inc. and have not yet renewed your membership, the Membership Committee thanks you for updating your personal information to be eligible to vote at the next assembly. This membership is valid for two years and it is subject to review and approval. Renovacion: Si usted ha sido miembro existente en Peruvian Parade, Inc. y aun no ha renovado su membresia, el Comite de Membresia le agradece su actualizacion de datos personales para tener derecho al voto en la proxima asamblea . Esta membresia es valida por dos años y esta sujeta a revision y aprovacion.

