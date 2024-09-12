Hosted by

Beacon Lighthouse Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Beacon Lighthouse Inc's Silent Auction

Taylor Swift Signed Poster item
Taylor Swift Signed Poster
$175

Starting bid

Texas Ranger Signed Poster item
Texas Ranger Signed Poster
$175

Starting bid

Cowboys Big Three item
Cowboys Big Three
$190

Starting bid

Includes a patch of the game used turf
Land of The Free item
Land of The Free
$175

Starting bid

D. Trump "Never Surrender" item
D. Trump "Never Surrender"
$175

Starting bid

The Nolan Express item
The Nolan Express
$175

Starting bid

Scottie Sceffler item
Scottie Sceffler
$160

Starting bid

Lighthouse Cooler item
Lighthouse Cooler
$250

Starting bid

Lights up, very sturdy, & custom made
Smoker item
Smoker
$250

Starting bid

All inclusive trip item
All inclusive trip
$1,775

Starting bid

Your couple trip for two includes: • 5 days and 4 nights in a king-bedded room at one of the following resorts: Dreams Vallarta, Dreams Cabo, Dreams Riviera Maya, Dreams Aventuras Cancun, Dreams Huatulco, Secrets Vallarta, Secrets Cozumel, Sunscape Puerto Vallarta, Sunscape Cozumel, or Sunscape Ixtapa. (Complete hotel list available upon request) • All meals, snacks and beverages, including alcohol • Non-motorized activities • Gratuities and hotel taxes
All inclusive trip item
All inclusive trip
$1,150

Starting bid

A Mexican Oasis With a Stay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for Eight Days & Seven Nights at Either The Club at Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa for Two (Land Only) Your trip for two includes: • 8 days/7 nights accommodations at Either The Club at Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa
Tennis bracelet item
Tennis bracelet
$100

Starting bid

Child portrait item
Child portrait
$150

Starting bid

Child portraits item
Child portraits
$150

Starting bid

Custom cornhole item
Custom cornhole
$100

Starting bid

MK Necklace item
MK Necklace
$130

Starting bid

Sandol Purse item
Sandol Purse
$40

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!