Beacon Lighthouse Inc's Silent Auction

Your couple trip for two includes:
• 5 days and 4 nights in a king-bedded room at one of the following resorts: Dreams Vallarta, Dreams Cabo, Dreams Riviera Maya, Dreams Aventuras Cancun, Dreams Huatulco, Secrets Vallarta, Secrets Cozumel, Sunscape Puerto Vallarta, Sunscape Cozumel, or Sunscape Ixtapa. (Complete hotel list available upon request)
• All meals, snacks and beverages, including alcohol
• Non-motorized activities
• Gratuities and hotel taxes
Your couple trip for two includes:
• 5 days and 4 nights in a king-bedded room at one of the following resorts: Dreams Vallarta, Dreams Cabo, Dreams Riviera Maya, Dreams Aventuras Cancun, Dreams Huatulco, Secrets Vallarta, Secrets Cozumel, Sunscape Puerto Vallarta, Sunscape Cozumel, or Sunscape Ixtapa. (Complete hotel list available upon request)
• All meals, snacks and beverages, including alcohol
• Non-motorized activities
• Gratuities and hotel taxes
All inclusive trip
$1,150
Starting bid
A Mexican Oasis With a Stay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for Eight Days & Seven Nights at Either The Club at Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa for Two (Land Only)
Your trip for two includes:
• 8 days/7 nights accommodations at Either The Club at Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa
A Mexican Oasis With a Stay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for Eight Days & Seven Nights at Either The Club at Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa for Two (Land Only)
Your trip for two includes:
• 8 days/7 nights accommodations at Either The Club at Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa
Tennis bracelet
$100
Starting bid
Child portrait
$150
Starting bid
Child portraits
$150
Starting bid
Custom cornhole
$100
Starting bid
MK Necklace
$130
Starting bid
Sandol Purse
$40
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!