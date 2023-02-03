Hale Rising Baseball Diamond Dinner

We welcome you to attend our first annual Diamond Dinner in support of Hale Rising Baseball Inc. Our non-profit (501c3) supports the youth baseball program at Nathan Hale High School. We value each of our supporters and are grateful for the opportunity to continue working with youth athletes, encouraging academic growth, physical growth, and promoting team leadership. Your support assures we are able to maintain training facilities, and provide proper equipment for the safety and development of the players. Our menu is beef brisket, with baked beans, green beans, pickles, onions, BBQ sauce, bread, and a banana pudding bite, we will be offering a vegan pasta option for those who prefer it. We will also be serving old fashioned Texas sheet cake. Final day of ticket sales will be February 3, 2023.