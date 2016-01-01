Servant Stage's Sunday Cabaret Series Presents "Siblings Cabaret" by the Jarkowsky Sisters and the Petrosky Brothers

Servant Stage's Sunday Night Cabaret Series features new favorite performers each month! On Sunday, June 23rd at 7pm Servant Stage will present "Siblings Cabaret" by the Jarkowsky Sisters and the Petrosky Brothers!





Nolen Petrosky is an actor/musician born and raised right here in Lancaster Pennsylvania. Nolen is a multi-instrumentalist, (proficient in ten musical instruments), singer, actor, writer, and on some occasions a semi-competent dancer. He has appeared in ten Servant Stage Productions, including NEWSIES (Race, u/s Jack Kelly), RAGTIME (Houdini, u/s Younger Brother), BIG FISH (Zacky Price, u/s Will Bloom), and most recently FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (Perchik). A few other favorite credits include the title character in THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY, The LIGHTNING THIEF (Percy Jackson), the North American premiere of IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST, and Crutchie in NEWSIES which earned him the HTAA for Outstanding Supporting Actor, a distinction which he shares with his younger brother Callaghan.





Callaghan Petrosky is a rising senior in high school and is excited to perform once again with Servant Stage. He is honored to share the stage with his brother Nolen, and his wonderful friends Britt and Kayleigh! Some of his favorite credits include THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Phantom), GODSPELL (Jesus), OUR TOWN (The Stage Manager), and he most recently played Fyedka in Servant Stage's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. One of his proudest moments was being chosen as the 2022 recipient of the HTAA Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for his role as Scuttle in THE LITTLE MERMAID. This fall, he will be appearing as Tulsa in Gypsy at EPAC. He is so grateful to his many friends and supporters, but specifically to: The Servant Stage team, the Phamily (I'm calling it that guys), the pineapple crew, his parents, his rad brother Nolen, and God. "The universe is, and we are."





Britt Jarkowsky is a local performer, voice teacher, and theatre educator. Britt holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from LBC with a focus on voice. She was most recently seen in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF as Tzeitel with Servant Stage. Some other favorite credits include ‘the regional premiere’ of THE PROM (Alyssa Green) EPAC, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL (Sandy U/S, Ensemble) Revival Productions, YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CB (Sally), HELLO DOLLY (Minnie Fay) LBC; THREE LITTLE PIGS (Sui) Red Accordion Studios; RAGTIME, TITANIC (Ensemble), BIG FISH (Josephine U/S) Servant Stage. Britt serves on staff at Servant Stage as a project manager and part of the theatre education program, and is also the Director of Junior Company. Besides Servant Stage, some of her favorite production team credits include: EPAC (ASM-Conductor Les Miserables, MD Rudolph Jr, Finding Nemo Jr., Elf Jr.), Lancaster Bible College (ASM Singin’ In The Rain, SM Radium Girls), LAMS, and Chester County School Of The Arts. Britt is not only incredibly thankful and excited to do this cabaret with her sister, but with Nolen and Callaghan who have been like family, onstage and off, since that very first acting class in 2016. This foursome is long overdue.





Kayleigh Jarkowsky is so excited to be a part of this cabaret with her older sister, Britt, and two childhood friends, Nolen and Callaghan! Kayleigh is a rising sophomore at Ohio Northern University studying Musical Theatre and Marketing. Some of Kayleigh’s favorite Servant Stage credits include OLD TIME GOSPEL RADIO HOUR, DON’T ROCK THE JUKEBOX, RAGTIME, FROZEN JR. (Anna) and THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. (Ariel). Other favorites include PIPPIN (Catherine) with Susquehanna Stage, NEWSIES (Katherine) and SEUSSICAL (Gertrude) with HCS, and most recently THE ONU HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR (Youth Performance Supervisor) and 9 TO 5 (Ensemble, Judy U/S) at ONU. You can also catch her this summer in THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES! Kayleigh is honored to be a part of this cabaret and to be pursuing a career that brings her so much joy. She would like to thank her family, friends, and teachers for always supporting her. Psalms 100:2





Sunday Night Cabaret Series performances are held at Magic and Wonder Theatre (3065 Lincoln State Rte, Paradise, PA 17562). All shows are pay-what-you-will, in keeping with our mission to make exceptional theatre accessible.