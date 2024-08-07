2024 Grizzly Wrestling Club's Silent Auction

Offseason Week at Fairway to Heaven in The Currituck Club! (OBX/Corolla, NC) This stunning five-bedroom, five-and-one-half-bath home located in the heart of The Currituck Club has everything you need for an ultimate Outer Banks vacation! Step into the first level of this home to find a rec room with a billiards table, lounge, and flat-screen TV! Spend your evenings taking turns shooting pool with the crew and relaxing on the Queen sleeper sofa. Head out back to find a private pool and a hot tub, swim the night away or simply relax while you admire the starry sky above. A charcoal grill and picnic area are sure to please the grill master of your group. Hot summer days are perfect for grilling out and taking in the fresh air! After a long day on the beach, take an outdoor shower for that full Outer Banks experience! Venture upstairs to the second level to find two King En Suites. These spacious En Suites are exactly what you need for a peaceful night's sleep! Down the hall are two bedrooms and a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. One room is equipped with two twin beds while the other is fitted with a double bed. On the third floor is where everyone will gather. Whip up something delicious to eat in the open concept kitchen. Relax on the third-level deck with a cup of coffee or take breakfast outside and enjoy the morning sunshine. Back inside the home, you'll find plenty of seating in the chic dining room. Once dinner is finished, pop some popcorn and put your favorite movie on. This sizable and comfortable living room is the perfect place to relax after a long day of fun in the sun. Enjoy the luxurious amenities of the gated Currituck Club community. Jump in one of the three community pools or find yourself sitting at the tiki bar. Spend a day golfing or playing tennis. There's a court for almost every sports lover in this pristine neighborhood! For access to community amenities, guests can pick up wristbands at the tiki bar or at the fitness center office. This home is a quick four-minute drive to the public beach access and just two miles from the Tim Buck II Shopping Center puts this home in a prime location for dining, shopping and attractions! At Fairway to Heaven, your whole crew will find a pleasant space to unwind. With endless amounts of entertainment within the neighborhood and shopping, dining just up the road, you'll find yourself returning year after year. This property has 5 parking spots for guests. **Private outdoor community pools and/or waterpark play areas are available, weather permitting, beginning on Memorial Day and close after Labor Day. Please know that pool operating dates are subject to change at any point, for any reason.** **Private unheated pools will open on April 16th and close on October 1st. Pools and hot tubs are cleaned weekly and no later than 6 p.m. on check-in day. Vendors are subject to enter backyard to clean the pool and/or spa on scheduled cleaning days.** Please note that there is no on street parking. Also, campers, trailers, boats, or other recreational vehicles can not be parked in the community. Fishing in the golf course ponds is prohibited. Check-In begins at 4pm. Your keyless entry code will begin granting access at this time. Check-Out is 10am. Offseason weeks are unrented weeks from Labor Day through Memorial Day (excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas).

