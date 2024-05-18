Sister Pat's First Annual Pickleball Tournament

Gear up for a day of pickleball with a purpose at Sister Pat's Pickleball Tournament, happening on Saturday, May 18th, at Tamaques Park in Westfield, NJ. With all proceeds going to Sister Pat's Kids camp, this tournament is not just about competition; it's about making a difference in the lives of children facing serious health challenges.





About Sister Pat's Kids Camp

Sister Pat's Kids Camp, an outreach ministry of St. Helen’s Church in Westfield, NJ, is dedicated to providing a secure camping experience for children facing cancer or serious blood disorders. The camp's mission is to promote their well-being through sports, arts, and outdoor activities. Born out of love and compassion, Sister Pat's Kids Camp offers a free weeklong camping program for children aged six to fourteen of all races and religious affiliations, aiming to empower campers with a renewed sense of confidence, compassion, and hope. Sister Pat's Kids Camp, as part of The Mid-Hudson Valley Camps, is an Associate Member of the American Camping Association.





Registration Includes:

- Minimum 3 pool play games















