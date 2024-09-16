Sponsor Hillcrest Elementary PTO

Top-tier logo placement on a PTO school-wide communication (One of our physical and electronic Monthly Newsletters)
Featured spot on our website’s homepage and sponsor page
Recognition at all major events
Logo recognition on our social media platforms
Top-tier logo placement on a PTO school-wide communication (One of our physical and electronic Monthly Newsletters)
Featured spot on our website’s homepage and sponsor page
Recognition at all major events
Logo recognition on our social media platforms
Gold Sponsor: $2,500.00
$2,500
Featured spot on our website’s homepage and sponsor page
Mention in newsletter
Recognition at selected events
Logo recognition on our social media platforms
Featured spot on our website’s homepage and sponsor page
Mention in newsletter
Recognition at selected events
Logo recognition on our social media platforms
Silver Sponsor: $1,000
$1,000
Logo on the sponsor page
Mention in event programs
Logo recognition on our social media platforms
Logo on the sponsor page
Mention in event programs
Logo recognition on our social media platforms
Bronze Sponsor: $500
$500
Business name listed on the sponsor page
Logo recognition on our social media platforms
Business name listed on the sponsor page
Logo recognition on our social media platforms
General Sponsor: $250
$250
Business name listed on the sponsor page
Business name listed on the sponsor page
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!