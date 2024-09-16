Hosted by

Hillcrest Parent Teacher Organization Inc

About this event

Sponsor Hillcrest Elementary PTO

Platinum Sponsor: $5,000.00
$5,000
Top-tier logo placement on a PTO school-wide communication (One of our physical and electronic Monthly Newsletters) Featured spot on our website’s homepage and sponsor page Recognition at all major events Logo recognition on our social media platforms
Gold Sponsor: $2,500.00
$2,500
Featured spot on our website’s homepage and sponsor page Mention in newsletter Recognition at selected events Logo recognition on our social media platforms
Silver Sponsor: $1,000
$1,000
Logo on the sponsor page Mention in event programs Logo recognition on our social media platforms
Bronze Sponsor: $500
$500
Business name listed on the sponsor page Logo recognition on our social media platforms
General Sponsor: $250
$250
Business name listed on the sponsor page

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!