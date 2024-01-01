Church Service Fees ኣገልግሎት ቤተክርስቲያን ክፍሊት

Reserve your significant life events and gatherings with us today! Whether it's a baptism, memorial service, wedding, or simply renting our church hall for an event, we've got you covered. For baptisms, memorials, and weddings, secure your date now, and we'll reach out for further details. Then proceed to the homepage and click on the respective banners - "Church Service," "Memorial Service," or "Wedding Service" - to make your payment. Additionally, for all your event needs, members can reserve our church hall for $200/day for service fee, while non-members can do so for $400/day. Select the number of days needed from the drop-down box and proceed to payment. Please note that hall service requires an appointment, and we'll reach out to gather further information. Experience our welcoming atmosphere and make your event memorable in our community-oriented space. For all services, proceed to the respective service banners to make your payment.