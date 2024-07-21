Raydiant Awards 2024

NOTE: Zeffy offers their technology services to nonprofits like Raydiant Splendor 100% free of charge so that our proceeds are solely used to support our mission. In return, they give attendees and donors (like you) the option to make a voluntary contribution directly to Zeffy. At the payment confirmation step, you will have the option (but are never obliged) to contribute to Zeffy. You also have the option to opt of paying anything additional beyond your ticket. ☀️

NOTE: Zeffy offers their technology services to nonprofits like Raydiant Splendor 100% free of charge so that our proceeds are solely used to support our mission. In return, they give attendees and donors (like you) the option to make a voluntary contribution directly to Zeffy. At the payment confirmation step, you will have the option (but are never obliged) to contribute to Zeffy. You also have the option to opt of paying anything additional beyond your ticket. ☀️

More details...