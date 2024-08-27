Troop 106 Popcorn

America's healthiest snack food in a re-sealable Adventure tub! Pops up tender for that fresh popcorn taste you're craving.
Net Wt. 2 lbs
America's healthiest snack food in a re-sealable Adventure tub! Pops up tender for that fresh popcorn taste you're craving.
Net Wt. 2 lbs
Classic Caramel Corn
$15
Glazed to perfection with real butter and brown sugar to create a flavor to remember, with a crunch you can't forget.
Net Wt. 8 oz.
Glazed to perfection with real butter and brown sugar to create a flavor to remember, with a crunch you can't forget.
Net Wt. 8 oz.
Butter Microwave (15 Pack)
$20
Take advantage of this convenient way to enjoy a freshly popped taste with a rich buttery flavor. 0 grams of trans fat.
Net Wt. 37.5 oz.
Take advantage of this convenient way to enjoy a freshly popped taste with a rich buttery flavor. 0 grams of trans fat.
Net Wt. 37.5 oz.
Kettle Corn Microwave (15 Pack)
$20
Experience the combination of the sweet, yet salty flavor of Kettle Corn anytime. 0 grams of trans fat.
Net Wt. 37.5 oz.
Experience the combination of the sweet, yet salty flavor of Kettle Corn anytime. 0 grams of trans fat.
Net Wt. 37.5 oz.
Cheddar Cheese
$20
Made with real cheddar cheese. Each freshly popped kernel is a savory blend of cheeses that will keep you coming back for more.
Net Wt. 7 oz.
Made with real cheddar cheese. Each freshly popped kernel is a savory blend of cheeses that will keep you coming back for more.
Net Wt. 7 oz.
Jalapeño Cheese
$20
The unmistakable zip of jalapeño pepper gives this feisty popcorn flavor its heat. Perfect for those who like their snacks with a little kick.
Net Wt. 7 oz.
The unmistakable zip of jalapeño pepper gives this feisty popcorn flavor its heat. Perfect for those who like their snacks with a little kick.
Net Wt. 7 oz.
Kettle Corn
$20
Experience a tasteful treat, sure to satisfy your sweet and salty craving.
Net Wt. 10 oz.
Experience a tasteful treat, sure to satisfy your sweet and salty craving.
Net Wt. 10 oz.
Trail Mix
$20
This flavorful treat has roasted peanuts, raisins, butter toasted peanuts, chocolate candies, sunflower seeds, and almonds.
Net Wt. 14 oz.
This flavorful treat has roasted peanuts, raisins, butter toasted peanuts, chocolate candies, sunflower seeds, and almonds.
Net Wt. 14 oz.
Sea Salt Splash
$25
Caramel popcorn dunked in dark fudge and sprinkled with a splash of sea salt. If you have never tried this combination, you don't know what you're missing.
Net Wt. 15 oz.
Caramel popcorn dunked in dark fudge and sprinkled with a splash of sea salt. If you have never tried this combination, you don't know what you're missing.
Net Wt. 15 oz.
Peanut Butter Cup
$25
Two great flavors that taste great together. A melt in your mouth combination of milk chocolate and peanut butter.
Net Wt. 15 oz.
Two great flavors that taste great together. A melt in your mouth combination of milk chocolate and peanut butter.
Net Wt. 15 oz.
Caramel with Sea Salt
$25
Caramel corn made with real butter, brown sugar, and the perfect amount of sea salt. The crunchy, sweet, and salty combination will leave you wanting more.
Net Wt. 15 oz.
Caramel corn made with real butter, brown sugar, and the perfect amount of sea salt. The crunchy, sweet, and salty combination will leave you wanting more.
Net Wt. 15 oz.
Milk Chocolaty Pretzels
$30
If you like sweet and salty flavors, then you'll love these chocolaty covered pretzels!
Columbus Blue Jackets Tin
Net Wt. 15 oz.
If you like sweet and salty flavors, then you'll love these chocolaty covered pretzels!
Columbus Blue Jackets Tin
Net Wt. 15 oz.
Double Butter Microwave (28 Pack)
$30
Bring the taste of the theater home with this buttery popcorn snack. Each package is bursting with twice the buttery flavor.
Net Wt. 70 oz.
Bring the taste of the theater home with this buttery popcorn snack. Each package is bursting with twice the buttery flavor.
Net Wt. 70 oz.
Classic Trio
$35
Everyone's favorite blend of sweet and savory, a snack you won't be able to put down. Mix them together for a Chicago style treat, or enjoy them individually.
Caramel Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Natural
Net Wt. 19 oz.
Everyone's favorite blend of sweet and savory, a snack you won't be able to put down. Mix them together for a Chicago style treat, or enjoy them individually.
Caramel Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Natural
Net Wt. 19 oz.
Cheese Lovers
$45
Cheese, cheese, and more cheese! A combination that will satisfy any cheese lover's appetite.
Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeño Cheese, Buffalo Ranch, White Cheddar
Net Wt. 20 oz.
Cheese, cheese, and more cheese! A combination that will satisfy any cheese lover's appetite.
Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeño Cheese, Buffalo Ranch, White Cheddar
Net Wt. 20 oz.
Chocolate Lovers
$55
Our chocolate lovers Ohio State Buckeyes tin features 5 sweet treats that you can't resist!
Milk Chocolaty Pretzels, White Chocolaty Pretzels, White Ruby, Peanut Butter Cup, Sea Salt Splash
Net Wt. 55 oz.
Our chocolate lovers Ohio State Buckeyes tin features 5 sweet treats that you can't resist!
Milk Chocolaty Pretzels, White Chocolaty Pretzels, White Ruby, Peanut Butter Cup, Sea Salt Splash
Net Wt. 55 oz.
Military Donation
$25
Send the gift of popcorn to our military men and women, their families, and veterans' organizations. The popcorn will be shipped directly and is not available for local delivery.
Send the gift of popcorn to our military men and women, their families, and veterans' organizations. The popcorn will be shipped directly and is not available for local delivery.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!