Srikara Anjaneya Sthapana Pooja Samagri - Opportunities for Sponsorship
Kalashas
$101
To conduct the Auspicious Sthapana Pooja, we need 300 Kalashas, we have divided into 60 units of 5 Kalashas each. Contributing to these allows you to be part of this holy ritual and receive divine blessings.
25ft Gaja Mala for Anjaneya
$101
We have a 25-foot Gajamala (First Garland for our Anjaneya), symbolizing grandeur and devotion. The total cost is $500, and we have divided this into 5 units, with each unit costing $100. By contributing to these units, you partake in this divine offering the First Garland to Anjaneya.
Flowers & Garlands for All Dieties
$25
To honor all our Temple Deities during this auspicious occasion, the total cost is $1,250. We have divided this into 50 units, with each unit costing $25. Your contribution to these units allows you to partake in the divine blessings bestowed upon our sacred temple.
Coconuts
$30
Join us in the sacred offering of coconuts, symbolizing purity and devotion. The total cost for this holy ritual is $600, thoughtfully divided into 20 units. Each unit represents a step towards divine blessings and spiritual fulfillment.
Kalasha Blouse Pieces
$25
The total cost for this sacred offering is $1500, artfully divided into 60 units. Each unit, comprising 5 blouse pieces, signifies a thread in the tapestry of our spiritual heritage.
Poornahuthi Kits
$25
Complete the sacred rituals with our Poornahuthi Kits, symbolizing the culmination of devotion. The total cost is $1500, divided into 60 units, each comprising 5 kits. Each unit ensures the availability of essential items required for the final oblation, marking the completion of the Pooja with divine grace and blessings.
25 lbs of Cow Ghee
$151
Contribute to the sacred offering of Pure Desi Cow Ghee, essential for the holy fire. Total cost: $750, divided into 5 units. Each unit contains 5 lbs of ghee.
Homam Dravyalu (Havan Samagri)
$101
Contribute to the sacred fire ritual with our comprehensive Havan Samagri, essential for invoking divine blessings. The total cost is $1000, divided into 10 units. Each unit comprises 10 different items of Havan Samagri.
Kalasha Vastram
$101
Contribute to the adornment of the sacred Kalashas with Vastrams. The total cost is $1000, divided into 10 units. Each unit comprises 10 Vastrams, enhancing the divine presence in our rituals.
Priest Sambhavana
$51
Support the dedicated service of our priests with a total Sambhavana of $5000, divided into 100 units. Each unit represents a contribution towards honoring the devotion and efforts of our priests in conducting the sacred rituals.
Fruits for Pooja
$51
Contribute to the offering of fresh fruits for the Pooja. The total cost is $2000, divided into 40 units. Each unit helps provide the necessary fruits to honor the deities during the sacred rituals.
5 KG’s of Ashtabandhanam
$101
Contribute to the sacred binding of the deities with 5 kg of Ashtabandhanam. The total cost is $500, divided into 5 units. Each unit helps in the preservation and sanctification of the divine idol.
Navaratnas
$31
Contribute to the adornment of the deities with Navaratnas (nine precious gems). The total cost is $3000, divided into 100 units. Each unit supports the sacred embellishment with these auspicious gems.
Firewood for Homam
$101
Support the sacred fire rituals with essential firewood. The total cost is $300, divided into 10 units. Each unit ensures the availability of quality firewood for the Homam, sustaining the holy flames that carry our prayers to the divine.
Homam Bricks
$31
Contribute to the sacred fire ritual with high-quality Homam bricks. The total cost is $900 for 300 bricks, divided into 30 units. Each unit ensures the availability of bricks essential for constructing the Homam altar, facilitating the divine offering of prayers and rituals.
Pooja Kanduvas
$51
Enhance the sanctity of the Pooja with traditional Kanduvas. The total cost is $1500 for 300 Kanduvas, divided into 30 units. Each unit ensures the availability of these sacred garments, essential for the priests performing the rituals, fostering an atmosphere of reverence and devotion.
9 Pradhana Kalashas
$101
Contribute to the sacred Pooja with the nine essential Kalashas. The total cost is $900 for 9 Kalashas, divided into 9 units. Each unit ensures the availability of these primary Kalashas, representing the divine energies invoked during the ritual, fostering auspiciousness and spiritual blessings.
