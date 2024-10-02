Empowering Health in Acres Homes - Sponsorship

Jotina Buck, Licensed Professional Counselor, LCDC - Intern Here’s what makes Root + Yoke Wellness DIFFERENT! We believe Justice in the World starts with Justice in the Body. Our mission focuses on the personal well-being of individuals incorporated with a person-centered approach to maximize wellness and decrease suffering. Root + Yoke Wellness offers mental health counseling, wellness education, somatic healing practices (yoga, meditation, breathwork), well-being resources, and sacred gatherings to further unite you to your divine self and with sacred community.

