Empowering Health in Acres Homes - Sponsorship

Come join us at Lincoln Park for a day filled with inspiration and motivation to take charge of your well-being! Our event will feature engaging speakers, interactive workshops, and exciting activities aimed at empowering you to make positive changes in your life. Whether you're looking to improve your physical health, mental well-being, or overall lifestyle, this event is for you! Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn, grow, and connect with like-minded individuals. Let's embark on a journey towards a healthier, happier you together!
*We have a limited number of tables and chairs available for the event. We kindly ask everyone to bring their own if possible. However, if you need to reserve any, please let Josh Mica know at [email protected]
Vendor - For profit
$200
Flyer Printing for Community Outreach
$500
Flyer Printing for Community Outreach
Facility/Park Rental - Lincoln Park Community Center
$1,000
In the heart of Acres Homes, Lincoln Park Community Center offers fun interactive activities and a welcoming environment to support Precinct One residents and families.
Entertainment - Zydeco
$1,500
Zydeco is a music genre that was created in rural Southwest Louisiana by Afro-Americans of Creole heritage. It blends blues and rhythm and blues with music indigenous to the Louisiana Creoles, such as la la and juré. Musicians use the French accordion and a Creole washboard instrument called the frottoir.
Diabetic Toenail Clipping - Dr. Ava Washko
$2,000
We have the privilege and honor to have Podiatry specialist Dr. Ava Washko who has agreed to provide Diabetic Toenail Clipping for 20 Participants for our event
Yoga Session - Root + Yoke Wellness
$2,500
Jotina Buck, Licensed Professional Counselor, LCDC - Intern
Here’s what makes Root + Yoke Wellness DIFFERENT!
We believe Justice in the World starts with Justice in the Body.
Our mission focuses on the personal well-being of individuals incorporated with a person-centered approach to maximize wellness and decrease suffering. Root + Yoke Wellness offers mental health counseling, wellness education, somatic healing practices (yoga, meditation, breathwork), well-being resources, and sacred gatherings to further unite you to your divine self and with sacred community.
Add a donation for POZ Impact
$
