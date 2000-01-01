LOV Raffle

Thank you for your support of Leashes of Valor (LOV) at the AFS Women in Defense Takeover Day!





We invite you to honor those who gave all by supporting our mission providing service dogs at no cost to wounded and disabled veterans. As we return from Memorial Day, we are running a raffle for a LOV Basket that includes a LOV T-shirt, LOV Hat, LOV Insulated Cup and adorable LOV stuffed animal. Tickets are $20 and available through June 2, winner to be announced on June 3.





We appreciate your support!









Leashes of Valor is a national nonprofit that provides highly-trained service dogs to post-9/11 veterans to help with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and other “unseen wounds” of military service. Whenever possible, we source dogs from animal shelters and rescue organizations. Our goal is to enrich and improve the lives of both veterans and dogs: one leash saves two lives. Follow-up communication with our veterans continues as long as requested, and our grant program helps cover veterinary and other service dog-related expenses for veterans who cannot afford it.