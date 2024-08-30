2024 Sneakerball Ticket

2 drink tickets for $25 when you purchase now. Each drink ticket gives you access to wine, beer, or liquor. (Purchasing the night of will be $15 per drink ticket) Beat the line and purchase your drink tickets ahead of time.

2 drink tickets for $25 when you purchase now. Each drink ticket gives you access to wine, beer, or liquor. (Purchasing the night of will be $15 per drink ticket) Beat the line and purchase your drink tickets ahead of time.

More details...