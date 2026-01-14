Kelly Station Sportsmen Inc

Hosted by

Kelly Station Sportsmen Inc

3D Archery Golf, 2026

657 Logansport Rd

Ford City, PA 16226, USA

2-Person Team, 3d Archery Golf
$60

2-Person Team, 3d Archery Golf. Includes36 Targets, Lunch and dinner.

Robin Hood Supporter
$30

Sponsor the event with a $30 fee and also donate items such as a Gift Certificate, Basket for Raffle, item for Raffle, door prize items, etc. Includes a sign at the target area, name on sponsor banner hung at the club and name on event materials. Ship donation items to Steven Blosnick, 154 Giron Street, Leechburg, PA 15656 or Call Steve @ 724-448-2722 to arrange pick-up of donation items.

William Tell Supporter
$40

Sponsor the event with a $40 fee. Includes a sign at the target area, name on sponsor banner hung at the club and name on event materials.

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