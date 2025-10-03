Northwoods Vineyard Christian Community Church Inc

Hosted by

Northwoods Vineyard Christian Community Church Inc

About this event

3D Christian Rock Tour - October 3, 2025 Concert

1048 E King Rd

Tomahawk, WI 54487, USA

General Admission
$15

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.


Doors open 6:15 pm for General Admission.

VIP Admission - Meet & Greet
$30

Grants premium entry with a meet and greet option with the band and front 2 rows.


Doors open at 5:20 for a 5:30 pm meet and greet.

Sponsored - General Admission Ticket
$15

This ticket DOES NOT grant access to the event. Thank you for your sponsorship.


This option is for those who do not want to attend the event in-person, but want to cover a General Admission Ticket cost for a child who can't afford to attend.

