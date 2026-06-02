3D Health in a 2D World: Move, Recover & Reset with Babette Lightner, Somatic Movement Educator (RSME, Alexander, WIM)

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About this event
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Feeling as stiff as the screen you're facing? This movement workshop / playtime is designed for you! Babette Lightner, a 25 year veteran of the VoiceCare Network, is one of the most knowledgable, skilled, and creative movement educators in the United States.Not to be missed if you're in need of a bodymind reboot!
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