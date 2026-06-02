Human Compatible Learning Center
Human Compatible Learning Center has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Human Compatible Learning Center

Hosted by

Human Compatible Learning Center

About this event

Sales closed

3D Health in a 2D World: Move, Recover & Reset with Babette Lightner, Somatic Movement Educator (RSME, Alexander, WIM)

Zoom Link will be sent via Email 30 minutes before the session.

Add a donation for Human Compatible Learning Center

$

Pay As You Wish Ticket
Pay what you can

Feeling as stiff as the screen you're facing? This movement workshop /  playtime is designed for you! Babette Lightner, a 25 year veteran of the VoiceCare Network, is one of the most knowledgable, skilled, and creative movement educators in the United States.Not to be missed if you're in need of a bodymind reboot!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!