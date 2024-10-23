2024 Holiday Designer Purse Bingo

Your $50 ticket includes: 15 bingo rounds, dinner, and door prize raffle ticket. Event features a purse pull, pull tabs, 50/50, raffles and more, so bring cash for more chances to win big! Payments should be made by cash or check by Nov. 18 at the Meals on Wheels office at 312 E. Main St., Greenfield, IN 46140. Office hours are 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. M-F, and a drop box is available for payment. Call (317) 477-4345 with questions. Must be 21. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. | License #011895 *Credit card payments are not permitted per Indiana Gaming rules.

