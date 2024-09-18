2025 Parkinson's Network Empower Walk Sponsorship

Engage with our community and showcase your expertise by registering a Resource Table at the Parkinson's Empower Walk! Business Rate: $100 Nonprofit Rate: Free • Each Resource Table participant will be provided a table and two chairs. • Your business name will be printed in the event’s program. • Participants can arrive for set up at 8:30AM • We ask that you are set up by 9:45AM and to stay the entire duration of the event, which ends at 1PM.

Engage with our community and showcase your expertise by registering a Resource Table at the Parkinson's Empower Walk! Business Rate: $100 Nonprofit Rate: Free • Each Resource Table participant will be provided a table and two chairs. • Your business name will be printed in the event’s program. • Participants can arrive for set up at 8:30AM • We ask that you are set up by 9:45AM and to stay the entire duration of the event, which ends at 1PM.

More details...