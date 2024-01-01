2024 Fundraising Gala

Come join us on Oct 5th at the CACC Betty Carol Graham Building at 5:45 pm for an award-winning Red Carpet Black Tie event! We are thrilled to honor several prestigious individuals for their outstanding community work.

We express our gratitude in advance to everyone supporting FourAces in this fundraiser as we work towards raising funds for autism residential housing. Your presence and contribution mean a lot to us. Let's come together to make a difference! #CommunityService #Fundraiser #CommunityImpact





https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-4fouraces-award-ceremonyblack-tie-event-tickets-911075510377