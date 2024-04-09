Northern Illinois Chapter NCGR April 2024 Meeting

Robert Glasscock has consulted for over 58 years with more than 56,000 clients from over 122 countries. For many years he published over 250,000 words annually in “American Astrology Magazine’s” monthly and yearbook issues. His writings for newspaper columns, magazine articles and anthologies have been cited by Liz Greene, among others.

He has lectured and presented workshops for national and international groups,

conferences, conventions, seminars, and practicums at Kepler College for 13 years, and a variety of professional forums from the Bank of Beverly Hills to professional and medical associations – including NCGR chapters.





