Thanks for supporting our 2024 36 can Rtic cooler backpack fundraiser. Participants will have a chance to win a $500 valued BOOZING gift set for a entry fee of $25.00! (you can enter multiple times), the gift set will include (1) Rtic 36 can cooler backpack and (4) top shelf selected spirits of our choice. 100% of the sales will help benefit our 2024 NATIONAL schedule!