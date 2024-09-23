Choose this option ONLY if you are a paid member of Prettiest Pearls for the 2024 year. Membership will be verified. Join us for the Dinner En Rose' members-only event, where parents are invited to showcase their creativity by decorating a table, bringing delightful dishes, and enjoying fellowship with fellow members. Embrace the opportunity to create a unique and elegant dining experience.

Choose this option ONLY if you are a paid member of Prettiest Pearls for the 2024 year. Membership will be verified. Join us for the Dinner En Rose' members-only event, where parents are invited to showcase their creativity by decorating a table, bringing delightful dishes, and enjoying fellowship with fellow members. Embrace the opportunity to create a unique and elegant dining experience.

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