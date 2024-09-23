Join us for the Dinner En Rose' members-only event, where parents are invited to showcase their creativity by decorating a table, bringing delightful dishes, and enjoying fellowship with fellow members. Embrace the opportunity to create a unique and elegant dining experience.
$10 per person (contributes to the table and chair rental and a donation to our local girl's home partner.)
Join us for the Dinner En Rose' members-only event, where parents are invited to showcase their creativity by decorating a table, bringing delightful dishes, and enjoying fellowship with fellow members. Embrace the opportunity to create a unique and elegant dining experience.
$10 per person (contributes to the table and chair rental and a donation to our local girl's home partner.)
Member Ticket
Free
Choose this option ONLY if you are a paid member of Prettiest Pearls for the 2024 year. Membership will be verified.
Join us for the Dinner En Rose' members-only event, where parents are invited to showcase their creativity by decorating a table, bringing delightful dishes, and enjoying fellowship with fellow members. Embrace the opportunity to create a unique and elegant dining experience.
Choose this option ONLY if you are a paid member of Prettiest Pearls for the 2024 year. Membership will be verified.
Join us for the Dinner En Rose' members-only event, where parents are invited to showcase their creativity by decorating a table, bringing delightful dishes, and enjoying fellowship with fellow members. Embrace the opportunity to create a unique and elegant dining experience.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!