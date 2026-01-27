Leslie’s Laundry Foundation Spring Fundraiser

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About this event
Please consider a monthly pledge to support ongoing expenses for our children. We are entirely supported by donors who provide children’s clothing that we wash, cry, fold and make into sets year round . Our initial goal is to eradicate childhood clothing insecurity throughout our immediate communities. From there we hope to teach surrounding communities how to become shared communities as we’ve already accomplished
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!