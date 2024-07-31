2024 Eastside Tigers Sponsorship Opportunities

Includes:
• Name/Logo included on all player practice jerseys!
• Name/Logo featured on Official Sponsorship T-shirt!
• Name/Logo included in Quarterly Newsletter
• Name/Logo listed on Eastside Tigers Website (lower area)
• Name/Logo on Sponsorship Banners at Heights and CSC
• Golf Event Tee/Hole Sponsorship
Includes:
• Name/Logo included on all player practice jerseys!
• Name/Logo featured on Official Sponsorship T-shirt!
• Name/Logo included in Quarterly Newsletter
• Name/Logo listed on Eastside Tigers Website (lower area)
• Name/Logo on Sponsorship Banners at Heights and CSC
• Golf Event Tee/Hole Sponsorship
DIAMOND SPONSORSHIP - GOLF EVENT SPONSOR
$1,000
Includes:
• Golf Outing Sponsor
• Name/Logo featured on Official Sponsorship T-shirt!
• Name/Logo included in Quarterly Newsletter
• Name/Logo listed on Eastside Tigers Website (lower area)
• Name/Logo on Sponsorship Banners at Heights and CSC
• Golf Event Tee/Hole Sponsorship
Includes:
• Golf Outing Sponsor
• Name/Logo featured on Official Sponsorship T-shirt!
• Name/Logo included in Quarterly Newsletter
• Name/Logo listed on Eastside Tigers Website (lower area)
• Name/Logo on Sponsorship Banners at Heights and CSC
• Golf Event Tee/Hole Sponsorship
GOLD SPONSORSHIP - LOGO ON OFFICIAL T-SHIRT
$500
Includes:
• Name/Logo featured on Official Sponsorship T-shirt!
• Name/Logo included in Quarterly Newsletter
• Name/Logo listed on Eastside Tigers Website (lower area)
• Name/Logo on Sponsorship Banners at Heights and CSC
• Golf Event Tee/Hole Sponsorship
Includes:
• Name/Logo featured on Official Sponsorship T-shirt!
• Name/Logo included in Quarterly Newsletter
• Name/Logo listed on Eastside Tigers Website (lower area)
• Name/Logo on Sponsorship Banners at Heights and CSC
• Golf Event Tee/Hole Sponsorship
SILVER SPONSORSHIP - DIGITAL AND BANNER PRESENCE
$250
Includes:
• Name/Logo listed on Eastside Tigers Website (lower area)
• Name/Logo on Sponsorship Banners at Heights and CSC
• Golf Event Tee/Hole Sponsorship
Includes:
• Name/Logo listed on Eastside Tigers Website (lower area)
• Name/Logo on Sponsorship Banners at Heights and CSC
• Golf Event Tee/Hole Sponsorship
BRONZE SPONSORSHIP - HOLE SPONSOR
$125
Golf Event Tee/Hole Sponsor
Golf Event Tee/Hole Sponsor
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