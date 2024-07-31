2024 Eastside Tigers Sponsorship Opportunities

Includes: • Name/Logo included on all player practice jerseys! • Name/Logo featured on Official Sponsorship T-shirt! • Name/Logo included in Quarterly Newsletter • Name/Logo listed on Eastside Tigers Website (lower area) • Name/Logo on Sponsorship Banners at Heights and CSC • Golf Event Tee/Hole Sponsorship

Includes: • Name/Logo included on all player practice jerseys! • Name/Logo featured on Official Sponsorship T-shirt! • Name/Logo included in Quarterly Newsletter • Name/Logo listed on Eastside Tigers Website (lower area) • Name/Logo on Sponsorship Banners at Heights and CSC • Golf Event Tee/Hole Sponsorship

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