Second Annual DRAG IN THE NEW YEAR

Ticket(s) include dinner, show, tickets for raffles, soft drinks, and dessert. Alcohol is by a CASH BAR only.
Purchaser and Attendee must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets are nonrefundable due to the nature of the event being a fundraiser.
Ticket(s) include dinner, show, tickets for raffles, soft drinks, and dessert. Alcohol is by a CASH BAR only.
Purchaser and Attendee must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets are nonrefundable due to the nature of the event being a fundraiser.
Admission for 1 Couple Entry (2 people)
$100
Ticket(s) include dinner, show, tickets for raffles, soft drinks, and dessert. Alcohol is by a CASH BAR only.
Purchaser and Attendee must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets are nonrefundable due to the nature of the event being a fundraiser.
Ticket(s) include dinner, show, tickets for raffles, soft drinks, and dessert. Alcohol is by a CASH BAR only.
Purchaser and Attendee must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets are nonrefundable due to the nature of the event being a fundraiser.
Admission for 1 table of 8 attendees
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Ticket(s) include dinner, show, tickets for raffles, soft drinks, and dessert. Alcohol is by a CASH BAR only.
Purchaser and Attendee must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets are nonrefundable due to the nature of the event being a fundraiser.
Ticket(s) include dinner, show, tickets for raffles, soft drinks, and dessert. Alcohol is by a CASH BAR only.
Purchaser and Attendee must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets are nonrefundable due to the nature of the event being a fundraiser.
Admission for 1 table of 6 attendees
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Ticket(s) include dinner, show, tickets for raffles, soft drinks, and dessert. Alcohol is by a CASH BAR only.
Purchaser and Attendee must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets are nonrefundable due to the nature of the event being a fundraiser.
Ticket(s) include dinner, show, tickets for raffles, soft drinks, and dessert. Alcohol is by a CASH BAR only.
Purchaser and Attendee must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets are nonrefundable due to the nature of the event being a fundraiser.
Add a donation for Ashtabula Pride, Inc.
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