Second Annual DRAG IN THE NEW YEAR

Ticket(s) include dinner, show, tickets for raffles, soft drinks, and dessert. Alcohol is by a CASH BAR only. Purchaser and Attendee must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets are nonrefundable due to the nature of the event being a fundraiser.

Ticket(s) include dinner, show, tickets for raffles, soft drinks, and dessert. Alcohol is by a CASH BAR only. Purchaser and Attendee must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets are nonrefundable due to the nature of the event being a fundraiser.

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