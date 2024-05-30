2025 #THENINAEFFECT Memorial 5K Nature Trail Run, 1 Mile (Dog) Walk & Scavenger Hunt

About this event
5K Nature Trail Run:
10 AM to 11 AM
Includes an Event Tee, Run Participant Swag, NINA sticker, 1 Drink Ticket
(AGE LIMIT: due to the severity of the Trail Run, our 5K is limited to ages 10 and up)
5K is a non-timed, non-competitive run. Feel free to WALK the 3 mile 5K Trail if you prefer.
1 Mile Nature (Dog) Walk:
10:30 AM Start
Includes an Event Tee, Dog Bandanna (if bringing a dog), NINA sticker, 1 Drink Ticket
1 Mile Walk is a non-timed, non-competitive walk. If you plan to Walk the Trail, you must register. Registration is for you- no dog is required. Your Dog is just an added bonus.
Want to order extra #TheNinaEffect shirt(s)? All shirts will be available for pickup at the event!
**THIS DOES NOT COUNT AS A REGISTRATION FOR THE EVENT AND IS ONLY AN ADDITION FOR EXTRA #THENINAEFFECT SHIRT(S).
Kiddos can JOIN the FAMILY FOR OUR NINA'S NATURE SCAVENGER HUNT! AGES 4 AND UP. MUST BE ABLE TO WALK ON UNEVEN TERRAIN. MUST BE SUPERVISED AT ALL TIMES.
Kids will be provided a Nature Map at sign-in where they can explore on the 1 Mile Walking trail, being on "the hunt" for simple yet special gratitude items capturing Nina's spirit. If all Nature items are discovered, 1 super cool prize will be awarded at the finish line.
Please ensure that you are registered for the 5k Run or 1 Mile Walk and that your child is SUPERVISED at ALL TIMES.
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