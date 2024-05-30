2025 #THENINAEFFECT Memorial 5K Nature Trail Run, 1 Mile (Dog) Walk & Scavenger Hunt

Kiddos can JOIN the FAMILY FOR OUR NINA'S NATURE SCAVENGER HUNT! AGES 4 AND UP. MUST BE ABLE TO WALK ON UNEVEN TERRAIN. MUST BE SUPERVISED AT ALL TIMES.

Kids will be provided a Nature Map at sign-in where they can explore on the 1 Mile Walking trail, being on "the hunt" for simple yet special gratitude items capturing Nina's spirit. If all Nature items are discovered, 1 super cool prize will be awarded at the finish line.

Please ensure that you are registered for the 5k Run or 1 Mile Walk and that your child is SUPERVISED at ALL TIMES.