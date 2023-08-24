Sea Hugger’s Blue Friday Workshop

Join Sea Hugger at Jetty Wave Distillery on Friday, November 24th for a family friendly holiday workshop. Bask in the cozy atmosphere while painting a canvas tote bag, creating a holiday terrarium and folding origami gift bags. We will also have a special station for the younger ones with rocks, pine cones and other natural elements to paint! Enjoy some complimentary snacks from Spangler's Market and good cheer while being steps away from your favorite bar (might we recommend the Sea Hugger cocktail?).





All proceeds from the event support our ocean protection programs. Register today!