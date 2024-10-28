Richer School PUMPKIN PENNY WARS!

5.00 would be the minimum for online donation. If you would like to donate more feel free to add in donation and it will be calculated into total points for grade selected.If more than one is selected $$ will be divided.
Thank you!
5.00 would be the minimum for online donation. If you would like to donate more feel free to add in donation and it will be calculated into total points for grade selected.If more than one is selected $$ will be divided.
Thank you!
1st Grade Points
$5
5.00 would be the minimum for online donation. If you would like to donate more feel free to add in donation and it will be calculated into total points for grade selected.If more than one is selected $$ will be divided.
Thank you!
5.00 would be the minimum for online donation. If you would like to donate more feel free to add in donation and it will be calculated into total points for grade selected.If more than one is selected $$ will be divided.
Thank you!
2nd Grade Points
$5
5.00 would be the minimum for online donation. If you would like to donate more feel free to add in donation and it will be calculated into total points for grade selected.If more than one is selected $$ will be divided.
Thank you!
5.00 would be the minimum for online donation. If you would like to donate more feel free to add in donation and it will be calculated into total points for grade selected.If more than one is selected $$ will be divided.
Thank you!
3rd Grade Points
$5
5.00 would be the minimum for online donation. If you would like to donate more feel free to add in donation and it will be calculated into total points for grade selected.If more than one is selected $$ will be divided.
Thank you!
5.00 would be the minimum for online donation. If you would like to donate more feel free to add in donation and it will be calculated into total points for grade selected.If more than one is selected $$ will be divided.
Thank you!
4th Grade Points
$5
5.00 would be the minimum for online donation. If you would like to donate more feel free to add in donation and it will be calculated into total points for grade selected.If more than one is selected $$ will be divided.
Thank you!
5.00 would be the minimum for online donation. If you would like to donate more feel free to add in donation and it will be calculated into total points for grade selected.If more than one is selected $$ will be divided.
Thank you!
5th Grade Points
$5
5.00 would be the minimum for online donation. If you would like to donate more feel free to add in donation and it will be calculated into total points for grade selected.If more than one is selected $$ will be divided.
Thank you!
5.00 would be the minimum for online donation. If you would like to donate more feel free to add in donation and it will be calculated into total points for grade selected.If more than one is selected $$ will be divided.
Thank you!
Add a donation for Richer Elementary School PTO
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