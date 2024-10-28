Richer School PUMPKIN PENNY WARS!

5.00 would be the minimum for online donation. If you would like to donate more feel free to add in donation and it will be calculated into total points for grade selected.If more than one is selected $$ will be divided. Thank you!

5.00 would be the minimum for online donation. If you would like to donate more feel free to add in donation and it will be calculated into total points for grade selected.If more than one is selected $$ will be divided. Thank you!

More details...