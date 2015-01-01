welcome to golden gift shop!



we're taking some of the great collaborations we've had with artists and turning them into gifts that you can purchase to help support golden guide and our mission to connect, support + uplift asian american, native hawaiian and pacific islander (aanhpi) communities, anywhere and everywhere. learn more: goldenguide.org



due to the nature of our production, we are unable to accept returns or refunds.

if an item is damaged or defective, please contact us at shop [at] goldenguide [dot] org for a replacement.

for pre-order items, it may take 4-8 weeks for products to ship.





















CHINATOWN LA

In partnership with artist Lulu Yueming Qu, known for her unique style of blending traditional asian art techniques with modern western art techniques, Golden Guide created an illustrated map celebrating Chinatown LA.



GOLDEN WISH

The design was inspired by artist Emmy Truong’s daily commute: while standing on a higher-level platform at the train station, she recognized how similar the people walking on the street below looked to a still cut from a video game. The cover blends playful illustrations with deeper cultural themes and hope. The use of gold and the abundance of food symbolizes a vision of collaborative and collective prosperity. One special request was a daruma with one eye filled, to represent a wish golden guide has made for our communities this year. The design seamlessly merges decorative elements from our communities—from food, to special moments, festive attire, and more, inviting viewers on a journey of exploration, celebration and belonging.

