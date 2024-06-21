Jingle and Jog 5k Sponsorships

10 Complimentary entries/shirts for the Jingle & Jog 5k Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts Inclusion in all printed race related materials, direct mail pieces, banners, & social media initiatives Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items Display table in our vendor area the day of the race to display, promote, give away or sell product Company banner to be displayed in high visibility area the day of the race Recognition by MC and/or CEO as Presenting Sponsor the day of the race Company name/logo prominently displayed and hyperlinked on The Haven website

10 Complimentary entries/shirts for the Jingle & Jog 5k Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts Inclusion in all printed race related materials, direct mail pieces, banners, & social media initiatives Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items Display table in our vendor area the day of the race to display, promote, give away or sell product Company banner to be displayed in high visibility area the day of the race Recognition by MC and/or CEO as Presenting Sponsor the day of the race Company name/logo prominently displayed and hyperlinked on The Haven website

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