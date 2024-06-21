The Haven

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The Haven

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Jingle and Jog 5k Sponsorships

4405 Desoto Rd

Sarasota, FL 34235, USA

Add a donation for The Haven

$

Santa Sponsor
$12,500
10 Complimentary entries/shirts for the Jingle & Jog 5k Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts Inclusion in all printed race related materials, direct mail pieces, banners, & social media initiatives Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items Display table in our vendor area the day of the race to display, promote, give away or sell product Company banner to be displayed in high visibility area the day of the race Recognition by MC and/or CEO as Presenting Sponsor the day of the race Company name/logo prominently displayed and hyperlinked on The Haven website
Rudolph Sponsor
$10,000
8 Complimentary entries into the Jingle & Jog 5k or 1 Mile Walk and race t-shirts Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts Inclusion in all printed race related materials & social media initiatives Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items Display table in our vendor area the day of the race Company banner to be displayed in high visibility area the day of the race Company name/logo prominently displayed and hyperlinked on The Haven website
Snowman Sponsor
$5,000
5 Complimentary entries/shirts for the Jingle & Jog 5k Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts Inclusion in all printed race related materials & social media initiatives Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items Display table in our vendor area the day of the race Company banner to be displayed in high visibility area the day of the race Company name/logo prominently displayed and hyperlinked on The Haven website
Sleigh Sponsor
$2,500
3 Complimentary entries/shirts for the Jingle & Jog 5k Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts Inclusion in printed race related materials & social media initiatives Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items Display table in our vendor area the day of the race Company name/logo on race website
Stocking Sponsor
$1,000
2 Complimentary entries/shirts for the Jingle & Jog 5k Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts Inclusion in printed race related materials & social media initiatives Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items Company name/logo on race website
Tinsel Sponsor
$500
1 Complimentary entry/shirt for the Jingle & Jog 5k Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items Company name/logo on race website
Mile Marker Sponsor
$250
1 Complimentary entry/shirt for the Jingle & Jog 5k Company name/logo displayed at mile markers Name/logo recognition on social media Company name/logo on race website

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