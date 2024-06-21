Jingle and Jog 5k Sponsorships

10 Complimentary entries/shirts for the Jingle & Jog 5k
Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts
Inclusion in all printed race related materials, direct mail pieces, banners, & social media initiatives
Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items
Display table in our vendor area the day of the race to display, promote, give away or sell product
Company banner to be displayed in high visibility area the day of the race
Recognition by MC and/or CEO as Presenting Sponsor the day of the race
Company name/logo prominently displayed and hyperlinked on The Haven website
10 Complimentary entries/shirts for the Jingle & Jog 5k
Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts
Inclusion in all printed race related materials, direct mail pieces, banners, & social media initiatives
Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items
Display table in our vendor area the day of the race to display, promote, give away or sell product
Company banner to be displayed in high visibility area the day of the race
Recognition by MC and/or CEO as Presenting Sponsor the day of the race
Company name/logo prominently displayed and hyperlinked on The Haven website
Rudolph Sponsor
$10,000
8 Complimentary entries into the Jingle & Jog 5k or 1 Mile Walk and race t-shirts
Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts
Inclusion in all printed race related materials & social media initiatives
Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items
Display table in our vendor area the day of the race
Company banner to be displayed in high visibility area the day of the race
Company name/logo prominently displayed and hyperlinked on The Haven website
8 Complimentary entries into the Jingle & Jog 5k or 1 Mile Walk and race t-shirts
Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts
Inclusion in all printed race related materials & social media initiatives
Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items
Display table in our vendor area the day of the race
Company banner to be displayed in high visibility area the day of the race
Company name/logo prominently displayed and hyperlinked on The Haven website
Snowman Sponsor
$5,000
5 Complimentary entries/shirts for the Jingle & Jog 5k
Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts
Inclusion in all printed race related materials & social media initiatives
Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items
Display table in our vendor area the day of the race
Company banner to be displayed in high visibility area the day of the race
Company name/logo prominently displayed and hyperlinked on The Haven website
5 Complimentary entries/shirts for the Jingle & Jog 5k
Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts
Inclusion in all printed race related materials & social media initiatives
Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items
Display table in our vendor area the day of the race
Company banner to be displayed in high visibility area the day of the race
Company name/logo prominently displayed and hyperlinked on The Haven website
Sleigh Sponsor
$2,500
3 Complimentary entries/shirts for the Jingle & Jog 5k
Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts
Inclusion in printed race related materials & social media initiatives
Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items
Display table in our vendor area the day of the race
Company name/logo on race website
3 Complimentary entries/shirts for the Jingle & Jog 5k
Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts
Inclusion in printed race related materials & social media initiatives
Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items
Display table in our vendor area the day of the race
Company name/logo on race website
Stocking Sponsor
$1,000
2 Complimentary entries/shirts for the Jingle & Jog 5k
Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts
Inclusion in printed race related materials & social media initiatives
Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items
Company name/logo on race website
2 Complimentary entries/shirts for the Jingle & Jog 5k
Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts
Inclusion in printed race related materials & social media initiatives
Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items
Company name/logo on race website
Tinsel Sponsor
$500
1 Complimentary entry/shirt for the Jingle & Jog 5k
Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts
Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items
Company name/logo on race website
1 Complimentary entry/shirt for the Jingle & Jog 5k
Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts
Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items
Company name/logo on race website
Mile Marker Sponsor
$250
1 Complimentary entry/shirt for the Jingle & Jog 5k
Company name/logo displayed at mile markers
Name/logo recognition on social media
Company name/logo on race website
1 Complimentary entry/shirt for the Jingle & Jog 5k
Company name/logo displayed at mile markers
Name/logo recognition on social media
Company name/logo on race website
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