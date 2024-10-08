Unity In The Community Nonprofit Inc

Hosted by

Unity In The Community Nonprofit Inc

About this event

Unity Housing for Veterans | Exit Leading Edge: Spirit of EXIT Dollar-to-Dollar Matching Program

6901 Livingston Rd

Oxon Hill, MD 20745

The Apartment
$1,000
The Apartment Sponsorship includes verbal acknowledgment during the gala, and a half-page ad in the event program.
The Condo
$2,500
The Condo Sponsorship includes verbal acknowledgment during the gala, and a full-page ad in the event program.
The Colonial
$5,000
The Colonial Sponsorship includes all benefits of the Condominium sponsorship, with an exclusive 5-minute speaking opportunity during the event and recognition in the Gala event program.
The Mansion
$10,000
The Mansion Sponsorship includes all benefits of the Colonial sponsorship, plus logo display on all event media, premium placement full-page ad in the program, a 10-minute speaking opportunity, pre-event logo inclusion, preferred partner status for future events, and acknowledgment on the Unity in the Community website.
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