Unity Housing for Veterans | Exit Leading Edge: Spirit of EXIT Dollar-to-Dollar Matching Program

The Apartment Sponsorship includes verbal acknowledgment during the gala, and a half-page ad in the event program.
The Apartment Sponsorship includes verbal acknowledgment during the gala, and a half-page ad in the event program.
The Condo
$2,500
The Condo Sponsorship includes verbal acknowledgment during the gala, and a full-page ad in the event program.
The Condo Sponsorship includes verbal acknowledgment during the gala, and a full-page ad in the event program.
The Colonial
$5,000
The Colonial Sponsorship includes all benefits of the Condominium sponsorship, with an exclusive 5-minute speaking opportunity during the event and recognition in the Gala event program.
The Colonial Sponsorship includes all benefits of the Condominium sponsorship, with an exclusive 5-minute speaking opportunity during the event and recognition in the Gala event program.
The Mansion
$10,000
The Mansion Sponsorship includes all benefits of the Colonial sponsorship, plus logo display on all event media, premium placement full-page ad in the program, a 10-minute speaking opportunity, pre-event logo inclusion, preferred partner status for future events, and acknowledgment on the Unity in the Community website.
The Mansion Sponsorship includes all benefits of the Colonial sponsorship, plus logo display on all event media, premium placement full-page ad in the program, a 10-minute speaking opportunity, pre-event logo inclusion, preferred partner status for future events, and acknowledgment on the Unity in the Community website.
Add a donation for Unity In The Community Nonprofit Inc
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