Unity Housing for Veterans | Exit Leading Edge: Spirit of EXIT Dollar-to-Dollar Matching Program

The Mansion Sponsorship includes all benefits of the Colonial sponsorship, plus logo display on all event media, premium placement full-page ad in the program, a 10-minute speaking opportunity, pre-event logo inclusion, preferred partner status for future events, and acknowledgment on the Unity in the Community website.

The Mansion Sponsorship includes all benefits of the Colonial sponsorship, plus logo display on all event media, premium placement full-page ad in the program, a 10-minute speaking opportunity, pre-event logo inclusion, preferred partner status for future events, and acknowledgment on the Unity in the Community website.

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