2024 Viva Las Arctic Slope

This is a great way to support the fundraiser without attending the event! Sponsorship includes: Name and logo showcased on Arctic Slope Community Foundation social media platforms, website, and event. ~Logo and recognition on all email blasts and printed materials that will go to Arctic Slope Community Foundation mailing list & potential attendees. Live announcement of sponsorship during 2023 Viva Las Arctic Slope Casino Fundraiser to attendees thanking sponsor. ~Social Media post to our Facebook page (content of your choice) thanking you for your sponsorship with tag to your social media and link to your website. ~Quarter page ad in our digital and physical program.

