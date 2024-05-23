Registration for one (1) casino night attendee with $1,000 in chips.
Registration for one (1) casino night attendee with $1,000 in chips.
$3,000 - Iqqulik "Hearts"
$3,000
This is a great way to support the fundraiser without attending the event!
Sponsorship includes:
Name and logo showcased on Arctic Slope Community Foundation social media platforms, website, and event.
~Logo and recognition on all email blasts and printed materials that will go to Arctic Slope Community Foundation mailing list & potential attendees.
Live announcement of sponsorship during 2023 Viva Las Arctic Slope Casino Fundraiser to attendees thanking sponsor.
~Social Media post to our Facebook page (content of your choice) thanking you for your sponsorship with tag to your social media and link to your website.
~Quarter page ad in our digital and physical program.
Sponsorship includes:
$5,000 - Tumiŋŋuaq "Diamond"
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
~Ten (10) casino night registrations with $2,000 in chips for each player.
~Name and logo showcased on Arctic Slope Community Foundation social media platforms, website, and event.
~Logo and recognition on all email blasts and printed materials that will go to Arctic Slope Community Foundation mailing list & potential attendees.
~Live announcement of sponsorship during 2024 Viva Las Arctic Slope Casino Fundraiser to attendees thanking sponsor
~Social Media post to our Facebook page (content of your choice) thanking you for your sponsorship with tag to your social media and link to your website.
~Quarter page ad in our digital and physical program.
$7,500 - Qaġapkatkuayaaq -A group providing life necessities
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
~Ten (10) casino night registrations with $3,000 in chips for each player.
~Name and logo showcased on Arctic Slope Community Foundation social media platforms, website, and event.
~Logo and recognition on all email blasts and printed materials that will go to Arctic Slope Community Foundation mailing list & potential attendees.
~Live announcement of sponsorship during 2024 Viva Las Arctic Slope Casino Fundraiser to attendees thanking sponsor
~Social Media post to our Facebook page (content of your choice) thanking you for your sponsorship with tag to your social media and link to your website.
~Quarter page ad in our digital and physical program.
Tumiŋŋuaq "Diamond" (Individual)
$500
$2,000 in chips for each player.
Qaġapkatkuayaaq -A group providing life necessities (Ind.)
$750
$3,000 in chips for each player.
Add a donation for Arctic Slope Community Foundation
$
