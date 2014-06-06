Father’s Day Dinner Raffle… from 5/6-6/14

Tickets are $7(Father’s)





1 lucky Dad will win dinner for himself and 5 guests. This is a world wide raffle. The winner will be announced on June/14/2024. Dad you have 90 days to redeem your prize. We need 30 days in advance if you’re out of town.





Dad your prize will contain… your own personal chef, From JyneRationZ kitchen & Lounge. With a 3 course meal for you and your guest. Dad you also receive a custom Father’s Day Basket from N-Vested Stylez and drinks from DANNI’s Mobile Bar.