Payment Into the Woods Jr ages 10-16

Select this option if you need a partially-subsidized tuition. This is less than the direct cost of camp, but in keeping with Servant Stage's mission of making educational theatre experiences available to everyone, we offer this option without asking any questions. The generous donations of our community and sponsors can be used to make up the difference in cost.

Select this option if you need a partially-subsidized tuition. This is less than the direct cost of camp, but in keeping with Servant Stage's mission of making educational theatre experiences available to everyone, we offer this option without asking any questions. The generous donations of our community and sponsors can be used to make up the difference in cost.

More details...