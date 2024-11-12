Trinity Area School District

Daffodil Bunch (10 flowers)
$15
Potted Mini Daffodils
$20
Tulip Bunch (10 flowers)
$15
Flowers come in assorted colors, one color per bunch
Gift of Hope
$25
Flowers will be delivered to a local hospital, cancer center, or retirement home on your behalf
Daffodil Vase
$5
This does not include flowers and is an additional add on.
Tulip vase
$10
This does not include flowers and is an additional add on.
Add a donation for Daffodil Days

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!