Gathering Hope MN's Silent Auction

Youth to the People clean natural skin care will benefit any skin type. Contains cleanser, mask, serum, mist, eye cream, moisture cream and hydration oil. Retail value $300.
Rapha Farms Soap Bakset
$25
Starting bid
The most nourishing goat milk soaps in the most 8 poplar scents! Contains these soap flavors: Lavender, Patchouli, Sandalwood scrub, Rose, Orange, Lemon Rosemary, Honeysuckle & Peppermint. Retail value $50.
L’Oreal Professional Hair Care Set
$70
Starting bid
The Absolut Repair line works at the molecular level to leave your hair healthy and shiny. Includes Repair Molecular, Repair Golden, Metal Detox, Repair Oil & Lipidium. Retail Value $140.
Clinique & Urban Decay Makeup Collection
$50
Starting bid
This set in a cute case has everything you need to put your best face forward with two great makeup brushes. Retail Value $100.
Trader Joe's Fall Goodies
$50
Starting bid
This bag of goodies from Traders Joe’s features all their fall favorites. From breakfast bars to pasta dinner, snacks and dessert - there is all you need to celebrate fall. Retail Value $100.
Lunds & Byerlys Gourmet Goodies
$40
Starting bid
A delicious basket of Lunds and Byerlys gourmet goodies. Retail value $75.00.
Tupperware Collection
$50
Starting bid
This great Tupperware set features their biggest bowl - Thatsa Bowl‼️ two mixing bowls with handles and lids‼️ and all the storage keepers you need. Retail Value: $100
New Toro Lawn Mower
$275
Starting bid
This new Toro lawn mower is a cordless electric mower with 21” steel deck. Its rear wheel drive and self propelled for easy of use. Retail Value: $500.
Pamper Yourself Spa Basket
$75
Starting bid
Mama you have all you need for a day of pampering and self care :) includes a comfort massage (60 minutes) Bachmans gift card, lavender sleep balm & pillow spray, hand sanitizer, bath salts, hair mask & a cute mug with herbal tea! Retail value: $125.
