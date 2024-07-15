A Very Pink Christmas Market Contract and Payment

10 x 10 indoors, no electricity unless added for an additional fee. You are responsible for your own table
Electricity Add-On for Indoor booth
$15
This is an add-on for electricity at an indoor booth. You are responsible fo your extension cord and tape to tape it down.
Indoor Double Booth
$120
20 x 10 indoors, no electricity unless added for an additional fee.
Outdoor Booth
$40
10 x 10 outdoor booth. You are responsible for your own tent and table. No electricity.
Outdoor Double Booth
$80
10 x 20 outdoor booth. You are responsible for your own tent and table. No electricity.
Food Truck
$50
You are responsible for your own generator or power source.
Non-Profit
Free
These booths are free but you must have a kids carnival game set up and prizes for your game. No exceptions. You also must participate in the decorating your booth contest as well! That is required for all booths.
Donate to Sisters Helping Sisters 501(c)3
$20
100% of this donation goes to Sisters Helping Sisters!
