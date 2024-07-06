The Rains Foundation Golf Tournament 2024

1500 Country Club Rd

Cookeville, TN 38501, USA

Foundational Sponsor
$5,000
You name it and let's talk about it! But for starters... - 2 Teams - Hole Sponsorship listing on 4 x 3 sign and on Pyramid Tee Markers - Opportunity to provide goody bag Items with your Company Logo - Social Media and Email Promotion
Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500
- 2 Teams - Hole Sponsorship listing on 4 x 3 sign and on Pyramid Tee Markers - Opportunity to provide goody bag Items with your Company Logo - Social Media and Email Promotion
Gold Sponsorship
$1,250
- 2 teams in the tournament - Hole sponsorship listing on 4 x 3 sign on Pyramid Tee Markers - Opportunity to provide goody bag item with your company logo
Silver Sponsorship
$750
- 1 team in the tournament listing on 4 x 3 sign on either Driving Range or Putting Green
Bronze Sponsorship
$250
- Hole Sponsorship listing on 4 X 3 sign
Team Entry Only
$500
Add a donation for The Rains Foundation

$

