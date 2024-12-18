The Clarksburg Children's House, Inc.'s Silent Auction

Help me fill the Montessori Hundred Board! The Hundred Board is a key Montessori Mathematics material, which helps children make the leap from the recognition of numbers, to understanding how they belong in a sequence. As the name suggests, it focuses specifically on numbers 1 – 100 and is inspiring our school’s newest fundraiser! This January, we are asking YOU to make a donation in an amount corresponding to the numbers 1-100 from the Hundred Board to support your favorite TCCH students and teachers. Students in our toddler, primary, and elementary programs as well as our staff will be competing for a prize based on who completes the most on their Hundred boards by January 31. Please consider purchasing more than one number to fill the board even faster! Payment should be made on Zeffy by notating the name of the student or teacher you are supporting. Please notate the numbers you've committed to as well in the notes. i.e. Johnny Smith; buying numbers 10, 20, 30, 40 = $100 donation

