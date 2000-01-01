A Hol(e)y Night - Dec 10th

A Hol(e)y Night

Satuday, December 10th

6:30pm-10:00pm

Location in Williamsburg a block away from the L/G trains. Exact location sent out to attendees day of event. There is one flight of stairs in the building.

Pay What You Can $20-35 (Need-based sliding scale - please contribute the full amount if you are able! However, all are welcome regardless of ability to pay. Please reach out to us directly if you would like to attend but cannot purchase a ticket.)







On this hol(e)y night, we cvm together. Join us for a night of worship, a night of repenting, a night of punishment for your sins, and a night for us to praise Them. This is a kinky event for all those who get turned on by getting on your knees to pray. A space where nuns, rabbis, congregations members and more convene for a juicy night in our place of worship. This is a kink-centered playful event, but not a full play event.





In this evening of hol(e)y worship and repent, we will have a confession booth so you can confess and repent to a Father. We will have a punishment booth where our Highest nun will demand your punishment based on your confessions from the Father, and given by their cohort. Punishments include flogging, beatings with hol(e)y books, and more. This is just one of the many things we have planned as we explore the Lord and one another.





We have a feeling some Lords of Darkness, some nuns under the influence of those, and more will cross our path and may have the appetite to.. devour us. Pick your battles wisely and choose Christ, dear ones. Relish with us. Dive in with us. Let us.. bring you to the light.





Hosted by @notnotblack_ and @hoetry_in_motion





*Covid/general health protocols: vaccinations are required and rapid tests day of are highly encouraged! If you do test positive or are experiencing any symptoms including fever, aches, swollen lymph nodes, cough, sores, rashes, etc - please stay home and your ticket will be refunded. Thank you for your continued dedication to helping us keep our community safe*