Lake Anna Woofstock 2024 - Sponsorship Form

Thank you for your Sponsorship! No equipment or power will be supplied or available. Booths are outside on natural ground. Sponsors are responsible for their own tent, tables/chairs, equipment, setup, & breakdown. Sponsors are expected to leave their booth area in the same condition as found (remove all trash and debris). No goods or services were received in exchange for your tax-deductible donation.

Thank you for your Sponsorship! No equipment or power will be supplied or available. Booths are outside on natural ground. Sponsors are responsible for their own tent, tables/chairs, equipment, setup, & breakdown. Sponsors are expected to leave their booth area in the same condition as found (remove all trash and debris). No goods or services were received in exchange for your tax-deductible donation.

More details...