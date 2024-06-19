Thee Second Saturday Social

😙💨🌿 All Aboard The Gateway To Cannabis Train! General Admission! $10 online. $15 at the door.
STL Canna Community Builder 😙💨🌿
😙💨🌿 All Aboard The Gateway To Cannabis Train! 🚂 🌟Check the lists of needs. Water, poptopped canned goods, diapers, & feminine products are an always. You must bring donation to the event that is valued at $5.00 or more. $5 online. $10 at the door.
Dank Prizes 🎟️ Raffle Ticket $5.00 😙💨🌿
😙💨🌿You can participate in our exciting 4:20 raffle to win locally sourced 4/20 treats and cool items. Prizes vary from $50 to $200 🤑 and contribute to keeping our events open and accessible for everyone 🙌. Remember, you have to be there to win 📍🥳
🎟️🎟️🎟️ Raffle Tickets 3 for $10.00 😙💨🌿
😙💨🌿🌟 Three additional opportunities to win prizes 🎁 in our locally sourced 420 raffle! 🌱🎉 Prizes vary from $50 to $200 🤑 and contribute to keeping our events open and accessible for everyone 🙌. Remember, you have to be there to win 📍🥳
💥💥💥🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️ Raffle Tickets 7 for 20.00
😙💨🌿7 additional opportunities to win prizes 🎁 in our locally sourced 420 raffle! 🌱🎉Prizes vary from $50 to $200 🤑 and contribute to keeping our events open and accessible for everyone 🙌. Remember, you have to be there to win 📍🥳
The Dispensary Sponsorship 1000.00😙💨🌿
😙💨🌿🌟 **Official Sponsorship Opportunity(Only 1 available)** 🌟 1. **📣 FB/IG Marketing for a month:** Feature your business on our Facebook group page & IG (7700+). 2. ** Secure a table at our Second Saturday Social. 3. **🎤 Speaking Slot:** Exclusive chance to speak and share your business story. 4. **💼 Extended Online Reach:** Additional marketing opportunities in our online community. Your donation is tax-deductible. This is a month-long opportunity to market to our direct clientele and support the community.
Cannabis Brand Sponsorship Package 👥 420🌟🌟🌟😙💨🌿
😙💨🌿🌟 **Official Sponsorship Opportunity(Only 2 available)** 🌟 1. **📣 FB/IG Marketing:** Feature your business on our Facebook group page (5500 people). 2. ** Secure a table at our Second Saturday Social. 3. **🎤 Speaking Slot & Share samples with participants.** Exclusive chance to speak and share your business story. 4. **💼 Extended Online Reach:** Additional marketing opportunities in our online community. Your donation is tax-deductible through CannaBeeBee 501c3.
Vendor Package 👥100🌟🌟🌟😙💨🌿
😙💨🌿$100.00🌟 **Official Vendor Opportunity** 🌟 1. **📣 FB/IG Marketing:** Feature your business on our Facebook group page. 2. ** Secure a table at our Second Saturday Social. 3.**💼 Extended Online Reach:** Additional marketing opportunities in our online community. Your donation is tax-deductible.
Kalisto Kids Childcare Sponsor🌟🌟🌟😙💨🌿
😙💨🌿🌟 **Kalisto Kids Childcare Sponsorship Opportunity** 🌟 This will enable us to have a safe and clean space for childcare with dedicated professional childcare specialist( Little Island LLC - With Kiira Stone). Sponsors will be highlighted on Social Media and at the event.. Your donation is tax-deductible through CannaBeeBee 501c3.
