Thee Second Saturday Social

😙💨🌿🌟 **Official Sponsorship Opportunity(Only 1 available)** 🌟 1. **📣 FB/IG Marketing for a month:** Feature your business on our Facebook group page & IG (7700+). 2. ** Secure a table at our Second Saturday Social. 3. **🎤 Speaking Slot:** Exclusive chance to speak and share your business story. 4. **💼 Extended Online Reach:** Additional marketing opportunities in our online community. Your donation is tax-deductible. This is a month-long opportunity to market to our direct clientele and support the community.

😙💨🌿🌟 **Official Sponsorship Opportunity(Only 1 available)** 🌟 1. **📣 FB/IG Marketing for a month:** Feature your business on our Facebook group page & IG (7700+). 2. ** Secure a table at our Second Saturday Social. 3. **🎤 Speaking Slot:** Exclusive chance to speak and share your business story. 4. **💼 Extended Online Reach:** Additional marketing opportunities in our online community. Your donation is tax-deductible. This is a month-long opportunity to market to our direct clientele and support the community.

More details...