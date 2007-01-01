International Jazz Day Concert 2024





Join us for our 11th annual International Jazz Day Concert bringing together Black American music and Afro Latin Music in a concert celebrating the global impact of jazz. The show will feature our newly launched National Jazz Museum in Harlem House Band under the direction of saxophonist Christopher McBride and the Gabriel Chakarji Quartet presenting Afro-Latin Chronicles.





This free event will take place at the Sugar Hill Children's Museum of Art and Storytelling at 155th and St. Nicholas Ave. right next to the 155th Street C train stop.





The concert will be free of charge and RSVP is encouraged.





About the artists:

National Jazz Museum in Harlem House Band was launched in 2024 and is designed to bring the Jazz in Harlem experience to every person on the planet. Led by world class band leaders and musicians, the House Band showcases the impact that Harlem and jazz has had on global culture. The band draws from over 100 years of inspiration while always sounding fresh, new, and forward thinking. This iteration of the NJMH House Band is under the direction of saxophonist Christopher McBride.





Born in Chicago, and starting his professional career there in 2007, Christopher McBride made the move to NYC in 2013. His group,The Whole Proof, has played venues all over New York. Christopher ran his ‘Singer Meets Saxophonist’ series at the famed Minton’s Playhouse in Harlem from 2017-2019. The musicians he has performed with over the years span many genres sharing the stage with Roy Hargrove, Pete Rock, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Talib Kweli, Lupe Fiasco, Guy Sebastian, Solange, Ne-Yo, Jennifer Hudson, Alice Smith, Brandon Flowers, Lea DeLaria, Milton Mustafa, Winard Harper, and the Marquis Hill’s Blacktet.





Gabriel Chakarji is a GRAMMY award-winning pianist and composer known for his unique blend of Venezuelan and New York City jazz music. Growing up in Caracas, Gabriel was exposed to a rich variety of musical styles, including Afro-Venezuelan folk, Caribbean, and Brazilian music, as well as jazz and gospel hymns. He eventually moved to

New York City to explore new musical frontiers and has since performed at some of the city’s most iconic venues, including Carnegie Hall, Blue Note, and Dizzy’s Club.

Gabriel has released two critically acclaimed albums as a bandleader: “Vida” and “New Beginning”. His composition “Enredadera” was nominated for best jazz single at the 20th edition of the Independent Music Awards in New York City. In 2022, Gabriel was awarded the prestigious Jazz Gallery Residency Commission and the ASCAP Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award.