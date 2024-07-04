🎄✨ Experience the Magic of Newport Harbor and Make a Difference ✨🎄

This ticket will entitle holder to one seat on a small group charity harbor cruise.
Soft-drinks and light snacks will be provided by host.
Zeffy fees can be adjusted to 0 at checkout
Limited time Charter Offer
$450
1 left!
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
This donation will entitle the donor to a special private charter on a date to be coordinated between the organization and the donor. This charter will not be redeemable on high-demand days such as Labor Day or during the boat parade. ) This charter ride is subject to all boat capacity and maritime safety regulations.
$
