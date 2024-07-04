🎄✨ Experience the Magic of Newport Harbor and Make a Difference ✨🎄

3416 Via Oporto

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Holiday Harbor Cruise
$50

10 left!

This ticket will entitle holder to one seat on a small group charity harbor cruise. Soft-drinks and light snacks will be provided by host. Zeffy fees can be adjusted to 0 at checkout
Limited time Charter Offer
$450

1 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
This donation will entitle the donor to a special private charter on a date to be coordinated between the organization and the donor. This charter will not be redeemable on high-demand days such as Labor Day or during the boat parade. ) This charter ride is subject to all boat capacity and maritime safety regulations. Zeffy fees can be adjusted to 0 at checkout.
Add a donation for Start Giving Local

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!