Stearns Farm CSA Share Signup

The PYO Flower and Herb Share includes full access to the wide selection of plants harvested from the perennial and annual plots in our two herb gardens and our flower garden. Sharers will receive a quart-size mason jar at the first pick up to fill with about two dozen stems (flowers and the exact number of blooms per week will vary depending on what is in season). The farmers will provide weekly information about what is available to harvest.

Pickups begin the week after July 4 and run for 10 weeks. No work hours are required.

This share is ideal for those who use a variety of herbs for cooking, drying, medicinal remedies, and assorted crafts, and for anyone who enjoys cutting and assembling their own flower arrangements. If you have a Stearns Farm summer vegetable share and would like to be able to harvest more flowers than are included, the Flower and Herb Share would enable you to do so. It also makes a great holiday, birthday, or special occasion gift.

Available Herbs: Our herb gardens feature popular culinary herbs, including basil, cilantro, thyme, rosemary, dill, parsley, chives, and sage, garlic chives, oregano, marjoram, winter savory, and shiso, along with edible flowers and tea herbs such as mint, chamomile, calendula, lemon verbena, and lavender.

Available Flowers: Our flower garden features cosmos, sunflowers, carnations, rudbeckia, salvia, statice, celosia, snapdragon, calendula, marigold, strawflower, yarrow, zinnia, asters, ageratum, dahlia, poppy, sweet peas, gomphrena.