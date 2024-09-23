Holidays in the Village Event Sponsor

As a Holiday Hero, your business will receive prominent recognition, including your logo displayed at the event entrance and throughout the venue. You will also receive dedicated social media shoutouts across our platforms, highlighting your contribution. Additionally, your business will be featured in our event program and newsletter, ensuring broad visibility in the community.
Joy Giver
$1,000
As a Joy Giver, your logo will be prominently displayed at key locations during the event, along with mentions in our social media posts and event program. You'll also receive a thank-you certificate recognizing your generous support, which you can proudly display at your business.
Festive Friend
$500
As a Festive Friend, your business will be acknowledged in our social media posts and featured in the event program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!