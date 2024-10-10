Sales closed

Tiffany's Birthday Party

Private Location

Add a donation for She Can Grow, Inc.

$

Groovy Ticket
$30
Admission to the Fun, Plus Food! There will be a cash bar to order drinks!
Out of Sight Ticket for 2
$100
Admission to the Fun, plus food, plus a plush VIP Couch Section for 2! There will be a cash bar to order drinks!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!